High school scores for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Triton def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 32-30, 25-15, 25-19
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Dover-Eyota 2, Byron 0
Winona Cotter 16, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 1
Lake City 4, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 2, Dover-Eyota 0
GIRLS TENNIS
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Wing 6, Lake City 1
Byron hosted Dover-Eyota for a girls soccer game on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
