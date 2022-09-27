We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 26, 2022 08:46 PM
VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Triton def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 32-30, 25-15, 25-19

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Dover-Eyota 2, Byron 0

Winona Cotter 16, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 1

Lake City 4, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 2, Dover-Eyota 0

GIRLS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

Red Wing 6, Lake City 1

