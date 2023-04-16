99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school scores for Saturday, April 15, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:46 PM

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Winona 7, Austin 6

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Lake City 0 (5)

NON-CONFERENCE

Cannon Falls 9, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

Caledonia 6, Pine Island 0

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
