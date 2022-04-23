High school scores for Saturday, April 23, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Northfield 9, John Marshall 6
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 4, Cannon Falls 2, first game
Byron 12, Cannon Falls 2, second game
Lake City 3, Pine Island 2, 8 innings, first game
Lake City 5, Pine Island 3, second game
SOFTBALL
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 17, Maple River 2
NON-CONFERENCE
Mayo 14, Lourdes 3
Mayo 9, Maranatha 1
St. Anthony 10, Mayo 3
Rushford-Peterson Classic
First round
Rushford-Peterson 8, Lyle/Pacelli 6
GMLOK def. Goodhue
Championship game
GMLOK 9, Rushford-Peterson 7
BOYS TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
John Marshall 6, Winona 1
John Marshall 7, Red Wing 0
