Sports | Prep

High school scores for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 23, 2022 04:55 PM
BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Northfield 9, John Marshall 6

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 4, Cannon Falls 2, first game

Byron 12, Cannon Falls 2, second game

Lake City 3, Pine Island 2, 8 innings, first game

Lake City 5, Pine Island 3, second game

SOFTBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Blooming Prairie 17, Maple River 2

NON-CONFERENCE

Mayo 14, Lourdes 3

Mayo 9, Maranatha 1

St. Anthony 10, Mayo 3

Rushford-Peterson Classic

First round

Rushford-Peterson 8, Lyle/Pacelli 6

GMLOK def. Goodhue

Championship game

GMLOK 9, Rushford-Peterson 7

BOYS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

John Marshall 6, Winona 1

John Marshall 7, Red Wing 0

