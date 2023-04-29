99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school scores for Saturday, April 29, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 3:40 PM

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Red Wing 9, Mankato East 6

Red Wing 9, Mankato East 4

NON-CONFERENCE

Houston 6, Nevis 3

BOYS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

John Marshall 7, Red Wing 0

By Staff reports
