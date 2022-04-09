High school scores for Saturday, April 9, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 12, De Soto 0
TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 6, John Marshall 1
