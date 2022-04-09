Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Saturday, April 9, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 09, 2022 04:37 PM
BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 12, De Soto 0

TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 6, John Marshall 1

