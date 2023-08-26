6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

High school scores for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:09 PM

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Century 1, Lakeville South 1

GIRLS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

Mayo invite

Lourdes 4, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 7, Maple Grove 0

Mayo 7, Eden Prairie 0

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Members Only
Prep
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
0m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Members Only
Prep
Girls tennis results for Saturday Aug. 26, 2023
30m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Southland vs Lanesboro Football
Members Only
Prep
Southland gets it together, scores impressive win over Lanesboro
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lincoln 4.jpg
Local
Test project seeks to ease pick-up and drop-off stress at southeast Rochester school
26m ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
RCTC Enrollment
Members Only
Local
Rochester Community and Technical College bustles with more students this year
2h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
20230824_131150.jpg
Members Only
Business
Knight's Menswear to move into larger ex-David's Bridal store in southwest Rochester
5h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Nate Skare
Members Only
Health
Southeast Minnesota native brings integrative chiropractic approach to Rochester
8h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden