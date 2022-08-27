High school scores for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lake City 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1
NON-CONFERENCE
John Marshall 1, Farmington 0 (OT)
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2, Schaeffer Academy 2 (OT)
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Anthony Village 1, Byron 1
Mahtomedi 3, Century 2
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, St. Charles 2
VOLLEYBALL
Mayo def. Farmington 26-28, 25-7, 25-21, 25-14
GIRLS TENNIS
NON-CONFERENCE
Eden Prairie 4, Lourdes 3
