SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 10, 2022 08:34 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lyle Austin/Pacelli 84, Houston 32

NON-CONFERENCE

Mayo 56, New Prague 39

Mahtomedi 74, Stewartville 67

ADVERTISEMENT

Wabasha-Kellogg 46, Alma-Pepin, Wis. 45

Goodhue 76, Dover-Eyota 33

Minnesota-Iowa Border Battle

LeRoy-Ostrander 66, Postville, Iowa 53

Lanesboro 80, Kee, Iowa 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Minnesota-Iowa Border Battle

Lanesboro 59, New Hampton, Iowa 55, OT

ADVERTISEMENT

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mankato West 5, Winona 3

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 6, St. Paul Academy & Summit 3

Mayo 5, Proctor 2

Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, Dodge County 1

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Fairmont 2

Hibbing/Chisholm 12, Red Wing 1

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
December 10, 2022 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 10, 2022 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 10, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5286.jpg
Prep
Pine Island's Elsmore continues to defy the doubters, including her dad
Former Lake City standout grappler Jason Elsmore did not want his daughter Lauren to wrestle, but the feisty Pine Island freshman has never been one to back down from any challenge.
December 10, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten