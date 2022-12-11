High school scores for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lyle Austin/Pacelli 84, Houston 32
NON-CONFERENCE
Mayo 56, New Prague 39
Mahtomedi 74, Stewartville 67
Wabasha-Kellogg 46, Alma-Pepin, Wis. 45
Goodhue 76, Dover-Eyota 33
Minnesota-Iowa Border Battle
LeRoy-Ostrander 66, Postville, Iowa 53
Lanesboro 80, Kee, Iowa 66
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Minnesota-Iowa Border Battle
Lanesboro 59, New Hampton, Iowa 55, OT
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mankato West 5, Winona 3
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 6, St. Paul Academy & Summit 3
Mayo 5, Proctor 2
Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, Dodge County 1
La Crescent-Hokah 9, Fairmont 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 12, Red Wing 1
