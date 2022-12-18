High school scores for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mankato East 5, John Marshall 1
Winona 4, Red Wing 4, OT (tie)
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Waseca 2, OT
Luverne 8, Lourdes 0
Roseville 9, Dodge County 3
GIRLS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Austin 5, Mankato West 4
NON-CONFERENCE
Dodge County 6, Rock Ridge 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 54, Fillmore Central 45
NON-CONFERENCE
Chatfield 42, Cannon Falls 39
Alma Pepin 47, Houston 43
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 66, St. Charles 45
NON-CONFERENCE
Decorah (Iowa) 80, Caledonia 71
Fillmore Central 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 40
