SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 17, 2022 07:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mankato East 5, John Marshall 1

Winona 4, Red Wing 4, OT (tie)

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Waseca 2, OT

ADVERTISEMENT

Luverne 8, Lourdes 0

Roseville 9, Dodge County 3

GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Austin 5, Mankato West 4

NON-CONFERENCE

Dodge County 6, Rock Ridge 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 54, Fillmore Central 45

ADVERTISEMENT

NON-CONFERENCE

Chatfield 42, Cannon Falls 39

Alma Pepin 47, Houston 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 66, St. Charles 45

NON-CONFERENCE

Decorah (Iowa) 80, Caledonia 71

Fillmore Central 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 40

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
December 17, 2022 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 17, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Prep
Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Glazier finally gets his ellusive Santa hat with dominant effort
The Kasson-Mantorville put on a clinic Saturday, knocking off the top-two ranked 170-pounders in Class AAA to secure a title at the prestigious event.
December 17, 2022 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 17, 2022 08:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports