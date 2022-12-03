High school scores for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WRESTLING
NON-CONFERENCE
Icebreaker Duals (At St. Charles High School)
Mayo 39, St. Charles 37
Mountain Iron-Buhl defeated Spring Grove 28-25 in the State Class Nine-Man Football Championship on Dec. 3, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Mountain Iron-Buhl scores with 25 seconds to play to post 28-25 victory.
In reaching the Class A state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, this year's Fillmore Central football team reached heights no previous Falcons squad had. It ended with heartbreak as a miraculous comeback came up one point short, but it doesn't take away from what this group accomplished.