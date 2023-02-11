99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Scores of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota high school sports games.

By Staff reports
February 11, 2023 04:26 PM
BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Albert Lea 9, Austin 3

Mankato West 7, Red Wing 0

Faribault at Winona

Century at Mayo

NON-CONFERENCE — 

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Worthington 1

Lourdes at Providence Academy

Somerset at Dodge County

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
