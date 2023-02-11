High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
Scores of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota high school sports games.
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Albert Lea 9, Austin 3
Mankato West 7, Red Wing 0
Faribault at Winona
Century at Mayo
NON-CONFERENCE —
La Crescent-Hokah 9, Worthington 1
Lourdes at Providence Academy
Somerset at Dodge County
