High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
Scores of Saturday's area high school games.
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Northfield 2, Mankato East 0
Mankato West 6, Red Wing 2
NON-CONFERENCE
South St. Paul 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
SECTION 1A
Semifinals
Austin 5, Waseca 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 57, Winona Cotter 45
Kasson-Mantorville 53, Northfield 45
Lourdes handed Winona Cotter just its fourth girls basketball loss this season and its first in eight games.