SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

Scores of Saturday's area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 12, 2022 06:17 PM
Share

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Northfield 2, Mankato East 0

Mankato West 6, Red Wing 2

NON-CONFERENCE

South St. Paul 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS HOCKEY

SECTION 1A

Semifinals

Austin 5, Waseca 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 57, Winona Cotter 45

Kasson-Mantorville 53, Northfield 45

Related Topics: LIVE
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
February 12, 2022 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 12, 2022 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 12, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0275.jpg
Prep
Lourdes recovers, rides defense to take down Cotter
Lourdes handed Winona Cotter just its fourth girls basketball loss this season and its first in eight games.
February 12, 2022 07:23 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff