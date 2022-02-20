High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Pine Island 70, Chatfield 57
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 5, Winona 2
John Marshall at Red Wing
ADVERTISEMENT
Mayo at Albert Lea
NON-CONFERENCE
Owatonna 8, Austin 0
Hastings 9, Dodge County 0
Winona Cotter 4, Worthington 3
Irondale at Lourdes
Section 1A wrestling: Jackson Duellman's late heroics sends Dover-Eyota to first state tournament since 2007
Trailing 6-0 entering the third period, Duellman found an extra gear, before lifting the Eagles to the 33-30 victory in Saturday's Section 1A championship.
Top performances for area high school players.
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
View photos of Kasson-Mantorville's 51-16 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the Section 1AA wrestling team championship match Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.