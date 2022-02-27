SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 26, 2022 11:13 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

GOPHERS CONFERENCE

Championship
Maple River 56, Hayfield 51

NON-CONFERENCE

Lake City 72, Chatfield 49

Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Section 2A Wrestling: Westfield qualifies three for state
BLUE EARTH — The Westfield wrestling co-op will have three represent the Razorbacks at Friday's MSHSL Class A individual state meet.
February 27, 2022 12:24 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Section Wrestling
Prep
Section 1AA notebook: Kasson-Mantorville sees four win titles, seven total qualify for state
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Byron and Lake City also had a good day on the mat with a number of individuals advancing to Xcel Energy Center
February 27, 2022 12:12 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lourdes Eagles logo.jpg
Prep
Top seeds -- Northfield, Lourdes -- stunned in boys hockey Section 1A semifinals
Northfield let a two-goal lead slip away in an overtime loss to New Prague, while Lourdes battled hard, but couldn't get the tying goal in the third period of a loss to Albert Lea in the Section 1A boys hockey semifinals.
February 26, 2022 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 26, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports