High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GOPHERS CONFERENCE
Championship
Maple River 56, Hayfield 51
NON-CONFERENCE
Lake City 72, Chatfield 49
BLUE EARTH — The Westfield wrestling co-op will have three represent the Razorbacks at Friday's MSHSL Class A individual state meet.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Byron and Lake City also had a good day on the mat with a number of individuals advancing to Xcel Energy Center
Northfield let a two-goal lead slip away in an overtime loss to New Prague, while Lourdes battled hard, but couldn't get the tying goal in the third period of a loss to Albert Lea in the Section 1A boys hockey semifinals.
Top performances for area high school players.