Sports | Prep

High school scores for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 15, 2022 02:54 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Dover-Eyota 59, Byron 56

What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
January 15, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
January 15, 2022 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Krier Tough 20
Prep
Brotherly bond helping Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jack Krier reach maximum potential
Jack Krier's older brother Luke has been a big reason behind the Zumbrota-Mazeppa sophomore becoming one of the best 126-pounders in Class AA.
January 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022: Carlson hits 1,000 mark as Goodhue tops Lourdes
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
January 14, 2022 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports