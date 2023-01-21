High school scores for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HVL-TRC SHOWDOWN
Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45
Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40
Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lanesboro 76, Schaeffer Academy 61
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 10, Austin 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 8, Austin 3
NON-CONFERENCE
South St. Paul 9, Red Wing 1
