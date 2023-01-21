STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 02:55 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

HVL-TRC SHOWDOWN

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45

Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40

Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 76, Schaeffer Academy 61

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 10, Austin 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 8, Austin 3

NON-CONFERENCE

South St. Paul 9, Red Wing 1

By Staff reports
