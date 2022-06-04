High school scores for Saturday, June 4, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1AA
Winner bracket final
Hayfield 8, Lyle/Pacelli 0
Loser-out semifinals
Southland 2, Rushford-Peterson 1
Loser-out final
Southland 10, Lyle/Pacelli 4
SECTION 1AA
Winner bracket final
Lourdes 7, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
Loser-out semifinals
Pine Island 9, Chatfield 7
Loser-out final
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6, Pine Island 3
SECTION 1AAA
Winner bracket final
Winona 6, Byron 5
Loser-out semifinals
Northfield 5, Red Wing 2
Loser-out final
Byron vs. Northfield
SECTION 1AAAA
Winner bracket final
Farmington 2, Lakeville South 0
Loser-out semifinals
Mayo 6, John Marshall 3
Loser-out final
Lakeville South 3, Mayo 2
