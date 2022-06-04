SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
High school scores for Saturday, June 4, 2022

By Staff reports
June 04, 2022 06:39 PM
BASEBALL

SECTION 1AA

Winner bracket final

Hayfield 8, Lyle/Pacelli 0

Loser-out semifinals

Southland 2, Rushford-Peterson 1

Loser-out final

Southland 10, Lyle/Pacelli 4

SECTION 1AA

Winner bracket final

Lourdes 7, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

Loser-out semifinals

Pine Island 9, Chatfield 7

Loser-out final

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6, Pine Island 3

SECTION 1AAA

Winner bracket final

Winona 6, Byron 5

Loser-out semifinals

Northfield 5, Red Wing 2

Loser-out final

Byron vs. Northfield

SECTION 1AAAA

Winner bracket final

Farmington 2, Lakeville South 0

Loser-out semifinals

Mayo 6, John Marshall 3

Loser-out final

Lakeville South 3, Mayo 2

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
