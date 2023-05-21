99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
High school scores for Saturday, May 20, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:01 PM

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 13, Mankato West 10

Mayo 5, Mankato West 2 (second game)

NON-CONFERENCE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9, Chatfield 1

Pine Island 10, Triton 3

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 17, GMLOK 2

