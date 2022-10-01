High school scores for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Century tournament
Rogers def. Kasson-Mantorville 25-20, 25-23
Hayfield def. New Life Academy 25-13, 25-22
Century def. Dover-Eyota 25-3, 25-10
FOOTBALL
DISTRICT-9 SOUTH
Mabel-Canton 60, Madelia 14
GIRLS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
NON-CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 12, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0
The Burros rushed for over 250 yards and scored 49 unanswered points against the Knights on Friday night.