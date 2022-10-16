High school scores for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS SOCCER
SECTION 1A SEMIFINALS
Winona Cotter 2. La Crescent-Hokah 1
SECTION 2A SEMIFINALS
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Fairmont 0
No. 2 St. Peter 2, SW MN Christian 0
GIRLS SOCCER
SECTION 1A SEMIFINALS
Winona Cotter 2, Dover-Eyota 1
SECTION 2A SEMIFINALS
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Stewartville 1
Lourdes 6, Fairmont 1
VOLLEYBALL
GOODHUE TOURNAMENT
Championship
Spring Grove def. Alden-Conger 25-19, 25-11
Third place
Rushford-Peterson def. Lake City 25-21, 25-14
Fifth place
Hayfield def. Goodhue 25-19, 25-10
Seventh place
Medford def. Randolph 25-14, 25-14
EASTVIEW TOURNAMENT
Kasson-Mantorville def. Concordia Academy 25-19, 25-15
Kasson-Mantorville def. Rosemount 25-23, 19-25, 16-14
Championship
Minneota def. Kasson-Mantorville 25-15, 25-20
