High school scores for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
FOOTBALL
SECTION 1AAAAA SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Century at No. 1 Mayo, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Northfield at No. 2 Owatonna, 7 p.m.
SECTION 1AAAA SEMIFINALS
Stewartville 56, Byron 0
No. 3 Winona at No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville, 1 p.m.
SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS
No. 4 P-E-M at No. 1 Lourdes, 2 p.m.
No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 2 Cannon Falls, 2 p.m.
SECTION 1AA SEMIFINALS
No. 5 Goodhue at No. 1 Chatfield, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Triton at No. 2 Caledonia, 2 p.m.
SECTION 1A SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Randolph at No. 1 Fillmore Central, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Rushford-Peterson at No. 2 Faribault B.A., 2 p.m.
SECTION 9-MAN SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Grand Meadow at No. 1 Spring Grove, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Mabel-Canton at No. 2 Lanesboro, 2 p.m.
Broc Barwald rushed for 176 yards as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. K-M will face Stewartville in the section title game.
Kaiden Peters caught a 7-yard TD pass from Alex Hinrichs with 21 seconds left to give PEM a come-from-behind win against Lourdes in a Section 1AAA semifinal game.
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Top performances for area high school players.