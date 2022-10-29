SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 03:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FOOTBALL

SECTION 1AAAAA SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 Century at No. 1 Mayo, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Northfield at No. 2 Owatonna, 7 p.m.

SECTION 1AAAA SEMIFINALS 

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewartville 56, Byron 0

No. 3 Winona at No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville, 1 p.m.

SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 P-E-M at No. 1 Lourdes, 2 p.m.

No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 2 Cannon Falls, 2 p.m.

SECTION 1AA SEMIFINALS 

No. 5 Goodhue at No. 1 Chatfield, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Triton at No. 2 Caledonia, 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECTION 1A SEMIFINALS 

No. 4 Randolph at No. 1 Fillmore Central, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Rushford-Peterson at No. 2 Faribault B.A., 2 p.m.

SECTION 9-MAN SEMIFINALS  

No. 4 Grand Meadow at No. 1 Spring Grove, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Mabel-Canton at No. 2 Lanesboro, 2 p.m.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville runs past Winona to reach Section 1AAAA football title game
Broc Barwald rushed for 176 yards as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. K-M will face Stewartville in the section title game.
October 29, 2022 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Prep
Peters powers PEM to dramatic section semifinal win against Lourdes
Kaiden Peters caught a 7-yard TD pass from Alex Hinrichs with 21 seconds left to give PEM a come-from-behind win against Lourdes in a Section 1AAA semifinal game.
October 29, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Prep
High school football Section 1 playoff schedules
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
October 29, 2022 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 29, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports