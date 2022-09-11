High school scores for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
GIRLS TENNIS
NON-CONFERENCE
Minnetonka 5, Mayo 2
Rochester Lourdes' defense forced four turnovers and the Eagles won for the first time this season, beating St. Charles 24-7 in a Southeast District football game on Friday at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Cannon Falls built an 18-point lead, then held off a strong push from Plainview-Elgin-Millville to beat the Bulldogs on their home turf Friday night.