High school scores for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
FOOTBALL
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Cannon Falls 53, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 3, Austin 1
New Prague 2, Century 1
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 2, Austin 1
