High school scores for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Breck 1, Lourdes 0 (OT)
Mayo 1, Lakeville North 0
Century 4, Lakeville South 1
John Marshall 0, Byron 0
GIRLS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Cannon Falls 0 (OT)
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 4, John Marshall 0
Winona 4, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Spring Grove, ranked No. 6 in the state in Nine-Man football, used a balanced offensive attack to topple Grand Meadow 47-16 in District-9 South play Saturday.
