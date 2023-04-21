High school scores for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Northfield Invitational
Northfield 315, Lakeville North 320, Farmington 322, St. Peter 324, Century 334, Mayo 337, Northfield JV 344, Bloomington Jefferson 345, New Prague 347, Austin 357, Bloomington Kennedy 367, Burnsville 386.
