50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school scores for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:13 PM

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

John Marshall 10, Winona 0 (5)

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles 12, Wabasha-Kellogg 3

Rushford-Peterson 5, Lewiston-Altura 4

ADVERTISEMENT

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 (5)

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Guerrilla Wrestling Club
Prep
Guerrilla Wrestling Club's All-Girls night a major hit
April 05, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, April 4, 2023
April 04, 2023 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
High school baseball results for Tuesday, April 4, 2023
April 04, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Bocce
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2023
April 06, 2023 07:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
339087053_594901576023108_4074480734727876091_n.jpg
Local
Law enforcement organizes mass search for missing Winona woman on Friday
April 06, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
20230329_093218.jpg
Business
Minnesota chain to keep the fun going in ABC & Toy Zone space, after its owners retire
April 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Michael Nathan Williams
Local
Hayfield man sentenced to 90 days in jail for possessing child sexual abuse material
April 06, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson