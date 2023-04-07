High school scores for Thursday, April 6, 2023

BIG NINE CONFERENCE
John Marshall 10, Winona 0 (5)
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles 12, Wabasha-Kellogg 3
Rushford-Peterson 5, Lewiston-Altura 4
St. Charles 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 (5)
