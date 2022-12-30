High school scores for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Mayo 67, Bloomington Kennedy 52
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, John Marshall 56
Lake City 77, St. Croix Prep 48
St. Croix Central (Wis.) 50, Lourdes 47
Stewartville 68, Century 64
LEWISTON AUTO WARRIOR CLASSIC
Mount Horeb (Wis.) 53, Lewiston-Altura 46
HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE
Cannon Falls 71, Triton 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Stewartville 85, John Marshall 38
Mayo 75, Farmington 57
Lourdes 55, Totino-Grace 46
White Bear Lake 63, Byron 45
LEWISTON AUTO WARRIOR CLASSIC
Lewiston-Altura 55, Onalaska Luther (Wis.) 53
HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE
Blooming Prairie 38, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33
GOODHUE HOLIDAY SHOWCASE
Goodhue 57, Caledonia 54
Mayo junior center Ava Miller has turned into a standout for the Spartans. Credit older sister Anna for helping her get there.
Kiwanis Festival Gold Division: Century's Ottman brothers are two of a kind; Mayo tops South in OT thriller
Rochester Century seniors Jack Ottman and Jonah Ottman are nearly identical in the way they look, talk and play hockey. They're identical twins, with Jack being the older brother by 15 minutes.
Century senior Ryan Ohm will play college baseball as a right-handed pitcher, but he is also in his third season as the starting point guard for the Panthers' boys basketball team.
