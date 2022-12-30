99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 07:17 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Mayo 67, Bloomington Kennedy 52

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, John Marshall 56

Lake City 77, St. Croix Prep 48

St. Croix Central (Wis.) 50, Lourdes 47

Stewartville 68, Century 64

LEWISTON AUTO WARRIOR CLASSIC

Mount Horeb (Wis.) 53, Lewiston-Altura 46

HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE

Cannon Falls 71, Triton 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Stewartville 85, John Marshall 38

Mayo 75, Farmington 57

Lourdes 55, Totino-Grace 46

White Bear Lake 63, Byron 45

LEWISTON AUTO WARRIOR CLASSIC

Lewiston-Altura 55, Onalaska Luther (Wis.) 53

HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE

Blooming Prairie 38, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33

GOODHUE HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

Goodhue 57, Caledonia 54

