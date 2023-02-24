99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school scores for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 23, 2023 09:07 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1AA FIRST ROUND

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Blooming Prairie 46

Goodhue 77, Pine Island 21

Lake City 56, Triton 46

Winona Cotter 49, St. Charles 34

Dover-Eyota 64, Chatfield 54

1A SECOND ROUND

Fillmore Central 53, Houston 41

Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 29

Hayfield 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 39

Kingsland 64, Spring Grove 49

Faribault Bethlehem Academy 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44

