High school scores for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1AA FIRST ROUND
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Blooming Prairie 46
Goodhue 77, Pine Island 21
Lake City 56, Triton 46
Winona Cotter 49, St. Charles 34
Dover-Eyota 64, Chatfield 54
1A SECOND ROUND
Fillmore Central 53, Houston 41
Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 29
Hayfield 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 39
Kingsland 64, Spring Grove 49
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44
