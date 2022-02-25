High school scores for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 50, Austin 49
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Wabasha-Kellogg 58, Dover-Eyota 56, 2 OT
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Southland 65, Schaeffer Academy 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AA
First round
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Lewiston-Altura 32
Caledonia 63, Blooming Prairie 33
Dover-Eyota 80, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 50
Cotter 66, Triton 26
Lourdes 72, Pine Island 38
SECTION 1A
Second round
Kingsland 83, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 41
Houston 62, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 50
Lanesboro 52, Mabel-Canton 37
Hayfield 72, United South Central 18
Fillmore Central 65, Randolph 58
