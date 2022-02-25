SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 24, 2022 08:40 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 50, Austin 49

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Wabasha-Kellogg 58, Dover-Eyota 56, 2 OT

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Southland 65, Schaeffer Academy 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AA

First round

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Lewiston-Altura 32

Caledonia 63, Blooming Prairie 33

Dover-Eyota 80, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 50

Cotter 66, Triton 26

Lourdes 72, Pine Island 38

SECTION 1A

Second round

Kingsland 83, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 41

Houston 62, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 50

Lanesboro 52, Mabel-Canton 37

Hayfield 72, United South Central 18

Fillmore Central 65, Randolph 58

