Sports | Prep

High school scores for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 03, 2022 08:39 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AA

First round

La Crescent-Hokah 74, Winona Cotter 33

Triton 51, Lourdes 46

Pine Island 66, Cannon Falls 55

Lake City 77, Blooming Prairie 42

Chatfield 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35

Lewiston-Altura 54, Dover-Eyota 37

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, St. Charles 27

SECTION 1A

Second round

Goodhue 76, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 34

Hayfield 84, Wabasha-Kellogg 46

Kenyon-Wanamingo 69, Grand Meadow 59

Spring Grove 62, Kingsland 27

Randolph 83, LeRoy-Ostrander 63

