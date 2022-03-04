High school scores for Thursday, March 3, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AA
First round
La Crescent-Hokah 74, Winona Cotter 33
Triton 51, Lourdes 46
Pine Island 66, Cannon Falls 55
Lake City 77, Blooming Prairie 42
Chatfield 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35
Lewiston-Altura 54, Dover-Eyota 37
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, St. Charles 27
SECTION 1A
Second round
Goodhue 76, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 34
Hayfield 84, Wabasha-Kellogg 46
Kenyon-Wanamingo 69, Grand Meadow 59
Spring Grove 62, Kingsland 27
Randolph 83, LeRoy-Ostrander 63
