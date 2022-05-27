SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
High school scores for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 26, 2022 07:37 PM
BASEBALL

SECTION 1A EAST

First round

Caledonia 4, Lewiston-Altura 0

SECTION 1A WEST

First round

Dover-Eyota 18, Triton 1

SECTION 1A

First round

Rushford-Peterson 5, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1A EAST

Final

Chatfield 5, St. Charles 3, 8 inn.

SECTION 1A EAST

Final

Cannon Falls 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
