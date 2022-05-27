High school scores for Thursday, May 26, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1A EAST
First round
Caledonia 4, Lewiston-Altura 0
SECTION 1A WEST
First round
ADVERTISEMENT
Dover-Eyota 18, Triton 1
SECTION 1A
First round
Rushford-Peterson 5, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4
SOFTBALL
SECTION 1A EAST
Final
Chatfield 5, St. Charles 3, 8 inn.
SECTION 1A EAST
ADVERTISEMENT
Final
Cannon Falls 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1
Top performances for area high school players.