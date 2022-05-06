High school scores for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
SOFTBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mankato West 6, Red Wing 0
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Wabasha-Kellogg 6, Rushford-Peterson 0
GOPHER CONFERENCE
NRHEG 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1
TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCe
Mayo 7, Northfield 0
Owatonna 6, John Marshall 1
Top performances for area high school players.
After an elongated winter, area softball teams have been off and running these past couple of weeks and a number of area teams are starting to declare their contender status.