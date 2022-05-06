SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Thursday, May 5, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 05, 2022 07:42 PM
Share

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mankato West 6, Red Wing 0

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Wabasha-Kellogg 6, Rushford-Peterson 0

GOPHER CONFERENCE

NRHEG 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1

TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCe

Mayo 7, Northfield 0

Owatonna 6, John Marshall 1

