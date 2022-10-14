High school scores for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST
Mankato East at Faribault
New Prague at Owatonna
SOUTHEAST
Lewiston-Altura at Lake City
Triton at Chatfield
MID SOUTHEAST
Blooming Prairie at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva
Faribault Bethlehem Academy at Winona Cotter
Fillmore Central at Wabasha-Kellogg
Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph
BOYS SOCCER
SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS
Mayo 5, Lakeville South 0
Owatonna 1, John Marshall 0, OT
VOLLEYBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lourdes 25-14, 25-10, 25-18
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Caledonia def. Dover-Eyota 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
NON-CONFERENCE
Century def. Kasson-Mantorville 25-15, 25-18, 25-23
