Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 13, 2022 07:53 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST

Mankato East at Faribault

New Prague at Owatonna

SOUTHEAST

Lewiston-Altura at Lake City

Triton at Chatfield

MID SOUTHEAST

Blooming Prairie at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva

Faribault Bethlehem Academy at Winona Cotter

Fillmore Central at Wabasha-Kellogg

Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph

BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS

Mayo 5, Lakeville South 0

Owatonna 1, John Marshall 0, OT

VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lourdes 25-14, 25-10, 25-18

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia def. Dover-Eyota 25-12, 25-11, 25-14

NON-CONFERENCE

Century def. Kasson-Mantorville 25-15, 25-18, 25-23

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
