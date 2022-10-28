SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
October 27, 2022 08:14 PM
VOLLEYBALL

SECTION 1AA

Second Round

No. 16 Lewiston-Altura at No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa

No. 9 Blooming Prairie at No. 8 Medford

No. 13 Lourdes at No. 4 Caledonia

No. 12 Triton at No. 5 Goodhue

No. 15 P-E-M at No. 2 Cannon Falls

No. 10 Pine Island at No. 7 Cotter

No. 14 St. Charles at No. 3 Chatfield

No. 11 Lake City at No. 6 La Crescent-Hokah

SECTION 1A

Second Round

Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 17 Southland at No. 1 Faribault B.A.

No. 9 Randolph at No. 8 Rushford-Peterson

No. 13 Houston at No. 4 Spring Grove

Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-13, 25-16, 25-8

No. 15 Glenville-Emmons at No. 2 Mabel-Canton

No. 10 Grand Meadow at No. 7 Alden-Conger

No. 14 LeRoy-Ostrander at No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo

No. 11 Lanesboro at No. 6 Hayfield

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura vs. St. Paul Academy & Summit

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. St. Anthony Village

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
