High school scores for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
SECTION 1AA
Second Round
No. 16 Lewiston-Altura at No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa
No. 9 Blooming Prairie at No. 8 Medford
No. 13 Lourdes at No. 4 Caledonia
ADVERTISEMENT
No. 12 Triton at No. 5 Goodhue
No. 15 P-E-M at No. 2 Cannon Falls
No. 10 Pine Island at No. 7 Cotter
No. 14 St. Charles at No. 3 Chatfield
No. 11 Lake City at No. 6 La Crescent-Hokah
SECTION 1A
Second Round
Thursday, Oct. 27
No. 17 Southland at No. 1 Faribault B.A.
ADVERTISEMENT
No. 9 Randolph at No. 8 Rushford-Peterson
No. 13 Houston at No. 4 Spring Grove
Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-13, 25-16, 25-8
No. 15 Glenville-Emmons at No. 2 Mabel-Canton
No. 10 Grand Meadow at No. 7 Alden-Conger
No. 14 LeRoy-Ostrander at No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo
No. 11 Lanesboro at No. 6 Hayfield
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Quarterfinals
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura vs. St. Paul Academy & Summit
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. St. Anthony Village