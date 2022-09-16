High school scores for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Schaeffer Academy def. Lyle/Pacelli 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
BOYS SOCCER
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Caledonia 0
GIRLS SOCCER
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 0
GIRLS TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Owatonna 4, Century 3
Mayo 7, Red Wing 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Stewartville 6, Austin 1
