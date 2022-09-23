High school scores for Thursday Sept. 22, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura 25-19, 25-9, 25-17
GIRLS SOCCER
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 1, Dover-Eyota 0
GIRLS TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Owatonna 4, John Marshall 3
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lourdes 6, Stewartville 1
