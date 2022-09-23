We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Thursday Sept. 22, 2022

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 22, 2022 08:43 PM
VOLLEYBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura 25-19, 25-9, 25-17

GIRLS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 1, Dover-Eyota 0

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Owatonna 4, John Marshall 3

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lourdes 6, Stewartville 1

