High school scores for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy 25-10, 25-12, 25-8
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons 26-24, 25-12, 27-25
BOYS SOCCER
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 2, Northfield 1
ADVERTISEMENT
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 2, Holy Family 2
Kasson-Mantorville 2, Schaeffer Academy 2
GIRLS TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
John Marshall 5, Albert Lea 2
Century hosted John Marshall for a boys soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. John Marshall defeated Century 2-1.
Top performances for area high school players.