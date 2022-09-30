We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 29

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 29, 2022 08:36 PM
VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy 25-10, 25-12, 25-8

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons 26-24, 25-12, 27-25

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 2, Northfield 1

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 2, Holy Family 2

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Schaeffer Academy 2

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

John Marshall 5, Albert Lea 2

By Staff reports
