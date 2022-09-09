High school scores for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century def. Red Wing 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Filmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-8, 25-6, 25-15
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy 25-8, 25-7, 25-15
BOYS SOCCER
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 7, Mankato West 0
GIRLS SOCCER
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
John Marshall 7, Faribault 0
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Cannon Falls 0
GIRLS TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 7, Faribault 0
Winona 5, John Marshall 2
NON-CONFERENCE
Stewartville 5, Winona Cotter 2
