Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 08, 2022 08:01 PM
VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century def. Red Wing 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Filmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-8, 25-6, 25-15

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy 25-8, 25-7, 25-15

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 7, Mankato West 0

GIRLS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

John Marshall 7, Faribault 0

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Cannon Falls 0

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 7, Faribault 0

Winona 5, John Marshall 2

NON-CONFERENCE

Stewartville 5, Winona Cotter 2

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
