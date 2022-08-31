High school scores for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 6, Cannon Falls 0
Top performances for area high school players.
After winning the Class AA state football title last season, Chatfield has every reason to believe it can do it again this year.
The Falcons return nine of 11 starters on both sides of the ball. They now aim to avenge last year's Section 1A title game loss and make history in the process.