High school scores for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Houston 59, Mabel-Canton 38
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Randolph 65, Triton 59
NON-CONFERENCE
Southland 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 31
Kingsland 71, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 33
La Crescent-Hokah 52, Lake City 38
