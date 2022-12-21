SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 20, 2022 09:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Houston 59, Mabel-Canton 38

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Randolph 65, Triton 59

NON-CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Southland 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 31

Kingsland 71, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 33

La Crescent-Hokah 52, Lake City 38

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Prep
Photos: John Marshall, Century boys hockey on Dec. 20, 2022
John Marshall hosted Century for a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
December 20, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 20, 2022 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 20, 2022 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rotary Holiday Classic - Lourdes vs. St. Croix Prep Boys Basketb
Prep
'Time to wrap it up': Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic will be no more after this final run
It was announced on Tuesday that the Rotary Holiday Classic boys and girls basketball tournament will have its final run next week. The Rochester tournament has been around since 1988.
December 20, 2022 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff