Sports | Prep

High school scores for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 21, 2021 09:22 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 68, Austin 65
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lake City 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
Kasson-Mantorville 61, Goodhue 58
Pine Island 74, Cannon Falls 55
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Triton 64, Randolph 55
Hayfield 80, Blooming Prairie 49
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Schaeffer Academy 69, Houston 45
Spring Grove 70, Lanesboro 34
NON-CONFERENCE
Mabel-Canton 67, Alden-Conger 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Austin 58, Century 42
John Marshall 66, Albert Lea 58
Mankato East 72, Mayo 53
Owatonna 71, Northfield 53
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Stewartville 51, Byron 46
Lake City 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 59, Caledonia 54
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Houston 70, Schaeffer Academy 39
Lanesboro 58, Spring Grove 35
Kingsland 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 28
Grand Meadow 57, Lyle-Pacelli 25
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Faribault BA 36
NON-CONFERENCE
Mabel-Canton 36, St. Charles 33

WRESTLING

NON-CONFERENCE
Westfield 45, Austin 34
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 52, Century 15
Goodhue 78, Somerset (Wis.) 0
Goodhue 52, Ellsworth (Wis.) 15
South Winneshiek Triangular
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton 46, Waukon (IA) 36
South Winneshiek (IA) 63, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton 15

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 80, Faribault 76
Century 97, Northfield 81
Mankato East 91, John Marshall 87

