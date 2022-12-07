SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
High school scores for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
December 06, 2022 09:15 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 41

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 56, Medford 23

NON-CONFERENCE

Farmington 76, Century 70

Maple River 69, Blooming Prairie 51

Byron 90, Faribault 56

Goodhue 72, Randolph 48

Houston 57, Glenville-Emmons 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Northfield 44, John Marshall 42

Mayo 87, Albert Lea 55

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Dover-Eyota 75, Lewiston-Altura 47

Caledonia 65, Fillmore Central 26

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 75, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Mabel-Canton 39, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35

Grand Meadow 68, Southland 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Waseca 57, Triton 32

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 4, Winona 3, OT

Northfield 12, Red Wing 1

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 9, West Salem (Wis.) 0

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
