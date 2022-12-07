High school scores for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lanesboro 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 41
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 56, Medford 23
NON-CONFERENCE
Farmington 76, Century 70
Maple River 69, Blooming Prairie 51
Byron 90, Faribault 56
Goodhue 72, Randolph 48
Houston 57, Glenville-Emmons 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Northfield 44, John Marshall 42
Mayo 87, Albert Lea 55
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Dover-Eyota 75, Lewiston-Altura 47
Caledonia 65, Fillmore Central 26
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lanesboro 75, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Mabel-Canton 39, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35
Grand Meadow 68, Southland 29
NON-CONFERENCE
Waseca 57, Triton 32
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 4, Winona 3, OT
Northfield 12, Red Wing 1
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 9, West Salem (Wis.) 0