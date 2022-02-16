High school scores for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
Scores of Tuesday's area high school games.
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 13, Austin 1
Northfield 7, John Marshall 2
NON-CONFERENCE
Dodge County at Mankato West
Winona at Owatonna
La Crescent-Hokah at Fairmont
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Kasson-Mantorville 39, Byron 31
