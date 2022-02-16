SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school scores for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Scores of Tuesday's area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 15, 2022 09:08 PM
Share

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 13, Austin 1

Northfield 7, John Marshall 2

NON-CONFERENCE

Dodge County at Mankato West

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona at Owatonna

La Crescent-Hokah at Fairmont

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 39, Byron 31

What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 15, 2022 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 15, 2022 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
aa8ca0fbaf325390a6b7c7294bfcc515.jpg
Prep
Grand Meadow's Sloan up for national award
Gary Sloan, the recently retired Grand Meadow football coach, is a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national football coach of the year.
February 15, 2022 07:50 PM
RCTC Dome
Prep
Bubble trouble: Rochester Regional Stadium finally covered, but at a significant cost
The bubble at Rochester Regional Stadium is finally up, but the cost was about $100,000 more than usual
February 15, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck