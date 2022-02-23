SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 22, 2022 08:50 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 75, Lourdes 59

What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 22, 2022 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
February 22, 2022 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
MSHSL logo.jpg
Prep
St. Louis Park cancels remaining games with New Prague after alleged racist taunts
New Prague fans are accused of using racist taunts against students from Robbinsdale Cooper, as well
February 22, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Prep
State wrestling brackets: Kasson-Mantorville the No. 2 seed; Dover-Eyota unseeded
The KoMets will take on Mora High School in the quarterfinals on March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center. The Eagles begin their first state appearance since 2007 against No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
February 22, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports