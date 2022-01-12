High school scores for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Randolph 77, Blooming Prairie 41
WRESTLING
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Dover-Eyota 39, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton 35
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton 54, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 18
ADVERTISEMENT
Dover-Eyota 42 v. LARP 41
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
Lourdes hosted Lake City for a girls basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
The Dodge County boys hockey team not only plays a challenging opponent -- Mankato East -- but their will be a fundraiser for cancer research at tonight's game.
Hayfield is now the only southeastern Minnesota girls basketball team still unbeaten. Austin finally lost.