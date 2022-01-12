SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 11, 2022 08:46 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Randolph 77, Blooming Prairie 41

WRESTLING

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Dover-Eyota 39, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton 35

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton 54, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 18

Dover-Eyota 42 v. LARP 41

