STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 17, 2023 08:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Austin 77, Faribault 62

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lake City 63, Byron 58

Stewartville 84, Cannon Falls 67

ADVERTISEMENT

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Blooming Prairie 70, Triton 69

Randolph 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 65, John Marshall 29

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 67, Kasson-Mantorville 26

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Mabel-Canton 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 39

Southland 57, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42

Lanesboro 60, Schaeffer Academy 39

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Randolph 53, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40

Hayfield 53, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 32

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Dodge County 4, Faribault 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin 5, Worthington 1

La Crescent-Hokah 4, Tomah/Sparta (Wis.) 3

Black River Falls (Wis.) 3, Winona 1

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
January 17, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball on Jan. 17, 2023
Goodhue hosted Kasson-Mantorville for a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
January 17, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 17, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
January 17, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports