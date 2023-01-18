High school scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Austin 77, Faribault 62
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lake City 63, Byron 58
Stewartville 84, Cannon Falls 67
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 70, Triton 69
Randolph 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 65, John Marshall 29
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 67, Kasson-Mantorville 26
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Mabel-Canton 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 39
Southland 57, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42
Lanesboro 60, Schaeffer Academy 39
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Randolph 53, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40
Hayfield 53, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 32
BOYS HOCKEY
NON-CONFERENCE
Dodge County 4, Faribault 1
Austin 5, Worthington 1
La Crescent-Hokah 4, Tomah/Sparta (Wis.) 3
Black River Falls (Wis.) 3, Winona 1
