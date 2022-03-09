SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school scores for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 08, 2022 11:18 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AAAA

Quarterfinals

Owatonna 70, Mayo 52

Farmington 80, John Marshall 53

Lakeville South 68, Northfield 44

SECTION 1AAA
Quarterfinals

Austin 76, Albert Lea 39

Kasson-Mantorville 48, Red Wing 43

Stewartville 65, Faribault 34

