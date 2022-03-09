High school scores for Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AAAA
Quarterfinals
Owatonna 70, Mayo 52
Farmington 80, John Marshall 53
Lakeville South 68, Northfield 44
SECTION 1AAA
Quarterfinals
Austin 76, Albert Lea 39
Kasson-Mantorville 48, Red Wing 43
Stewartville 65, Faribault 34
