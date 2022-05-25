SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
High school scores for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 24, 2022 08:52 PM
SOFTBALL

Section 1A

West Sub-Section

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6, Hayfield 3

Bethlehem Academy 9, United South Central 4

East Sub-Section

Wabasha-Kellogg 10, Mabel-Canton 0

Southland 19, Rushford-Peterson 12

Section 1AA 

East Subsection

St. Charles 11, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

Chatfield 1, Winona Cotter 0

West Subsection

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Dover-Eyota 3

Cannon Falls 8, Pine Island 0

Section 1AAA

Red Wing 4, Stewartville 2

Kasson-Mantorville 10, Faribault 0

Byron 10, Austin 9

Section 1AAAA

Farmington 10, John Marshall 0

Lakeville North 2, Northfield 0

Owatonna 7, Mayo 1

Lakeville South 11, Century 1

