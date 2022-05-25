High school scores for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
SOFTBALL
Section 1A
West Sub-Section
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6, Hayfield 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Bethlehem Academy 9, United South Central 4
East Sub-Section
Wabasha-Kellogg 10, Mabel-Canton 0
Southland 19, Rushford-Peterson 12
Section 1AA
ADVERTISEMENT
East Subsection
St. Charles 11, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
Chatfield 1, Winona Cotter 0
West Subsection
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Dover-Eyota 3
Cannon Falls 8, Pine Island 0
Section 1AAA
Red Wing 4, Stewartville 2
ADVERTISEMENT
Kasson-Mantorville 10, Faribault 0
Byron 10, Austin 9
Section 1AAAA
Farmington 10, John Marshall 0
Lakeville North 2, Northfield 0
Owatonna 7, Mayo 1
Lakeville South 11, Century 1
Hayfield hosted Byron for a baseball game on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Hayfield.
Lourdes and Schaeffer face off in tennis final at Rochester Athletic Club
Lourdes scored a relatively easy 7-0 win over Schaeffer Academy in the boys tennis section final. The Eagles will now head to state.
Many area teams are capable of making a run to the state tournament this season.