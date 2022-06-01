SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 31, 2022 09:32 PM
BASEBALL

SECTION 1AAA

Quarterfinals

Byron 9, Stewartville 1

SECTION 1AA

Loser Out

Pine Island 5, Cannon Falls 3

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1AAA

Winner's bracket final

Winona 3, Byron 2

Loser-out semifinals

Kasson-Mantorville 4, Red Wing 2

Loser-out final

Kasson-Mantorville 4, Byron 0

SECTION 1AA

Winner's bracket final

Cannon Falls 4, Chatfield 2

Loser-out semifinals

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5, St. Charles 4

Loser-out final

Chatfield 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

SECTION 1A

Winner's bracket final

Wabasha-Kellogg 4, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1

Loser-out semifinals

Bethlehem Academy 8, Southland 1

Loser-out final

Bethlehem Academy 9, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 5

