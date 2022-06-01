High school scores for Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1AAA
Quarterfinals
Byron 9, Stewartville 1
SECTION 1AA
Loser Out
Pine Island 5, Cannon Falls 3
SOFTBALL
SECTION 1AAA
Winner's bracket final
Winona 3, Byron 2
Loser-out semifinals
Kasson-Mantorville 4, Red Wing 2
Loser-out final
Kasson-Mantorville 4, Byron 0
SECTION 1AA
Winner's bracket final
Cannon Falls 4, Chatfield 2
Loser-out semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5, St. Charles 4
Loser-out final
Chatfield 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
SECTION 1A
Winner's bracket final
Wabasha-Kellogg 4, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1
Loser-out semifinals
Bethlehem Academy 8, Southland 1
Loser-out final
Bethlehem Academy 9, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 5
