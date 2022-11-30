SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
November 29, 2022 09:51 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 64, Lewiston-Altura 47

Caledonia 78, La Crescent-Hokah 64

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 74, St. Charles 45

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Grand Meadow 82, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8

Lanesboro 62, Spring Grove 35

NON-CONFERENCE

Kasson-Mantorville 72, Austin 64

Byron 65, Winona 51

Hayfield 65, Fillmore Central 39

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55, Trition 23

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Albert Lea 1, Rochester Lourdes 0

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Austin 2

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
