High school scores for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 64, Lewiston-Altura 47
Caledonia 78, La Crescent-Hokah 64
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 74, St. Charles 45
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Grand Meadow 82, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8
Lanesboro 62, Spring Grove 35
NON-CONFERENCE
Kasson-Mantorville 72, Austin 64
Byron 65, Winona 51
Hayfield 65, Fillmore Central 39
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55, Trition 23
BOYS HOCKEY
NON-CONFERENCE
Albert Lea 1, Rochester Lourdes 0
La Crescent-Hokah 5, Austin 2
Top performances for area high school players.
St. Charles hosted Plainview-Elgin-Millville for a girls basketball game on Nov. 29, 2022.
